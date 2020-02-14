TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A North Korean trade official has reportedly been executed by firing squad for going to a public bath, in violation of his coronavirus quarantine after having returned from China.

According to South Korean newspaper Dong-a IIbo, the official had been placed under a 14-day quarantine after his trip to China. The report said the official was arrested and immediately executed for endangering the country's population.

The execution came on the heels of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's decision to close off its borders to China on Jan. 30 and impose "rule by military law." The report also suggested that another official who tried to conceal his travel history to China has been exiled to work on a country farm.

Although North Korea has not reported a single coronavirus case, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Kim and his government have employed drastic measures to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country. International traffic has been blocked and any visitors wishing to enter the capital city of Pyongyang will be screened, reported Now News.



North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. (Facebook photo)