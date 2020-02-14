TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Senator Ted Cruz has introduced the Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty (Taiwan SOS) Act, which would allow diplomats and service members from Taiwan to display the national flag and wear their uniforms during official visits to the U.S.

The bill, if approved, would also grant the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Defense permission to post content related to Taiwan's sovereignty on social media. Co-sponsors of the act include Republican senators Todd Young, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Ben Sasse, Marsha Blackburn, and John Cornyn.

During the discussion on Thursday, Cruz pointed out the U.S. government should not "do the bidding" of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to force Taiwanese representatives to hide their flag or discard their uniforms. He added that China's increasing hostility towards Taiwan and smaller countries has pushed the U.S. and the rest of the world to "stand unshakably with Taiwan."

Senator Young said the CCP is pressuring countries to accept their worldview and values, including the U.S., and it is time for Americans to stand up against it. Senator Cotton added the Taiwan SOS Act would help "deepen economic and security cooperation" between the U.S. and Taiwan, reported CNA.

According to New Talk, introduction of the Taiwan SOS Act is a reversal of former U.S. President Barack Obama's 2015 Guidelines on the Relationship with Taiwan, which prohibited the display of Taiwan's national flag, at the request of the Chinese government. Under the policy, the island nation's flag was not allowed at any of the U.S. government agencies.