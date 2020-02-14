  1. Home
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.8 temblor shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County

  172
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/14 02:05
(CWB map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 1:49 a.m. this morning (Feb. 14), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 58.1 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 25.9 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County, Hualien County, and New Taipei City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and Taitung County.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

