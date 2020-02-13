TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A P-3C anti-submarine aircraft of the United States Air Force flew from Okinawa to near Taiwan’s southern tip and back Thursday (Feb. 13), just one day after three other planes approached the island in response to Chinese military aircraft.

The P-3C took off from Kadena Air Base in Southern Japan Thursday morning and flew down to a point between 70 and 80 nautical miles south-southwest of Eluanbi, Taiwan’s southern tip, before returning home, the Liberty Times quoted legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) as writing on his Facebook page.

The flight was seen as a response to a Feb. 10 incident when a Chinese warplane crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait to enter Taiwanese air space.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), an MC-130J transport plane and two B-52 bombers flew past Taiwan following two separate routes.

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed the Wednesday flights, but had not commented yet on Wang’s new revelations, the Liberty Times reported.

