TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s China Airlines announced on Thursday (Feb. 13) a 10 percent pay cut for supervisor-level employees starting from Sunday (Feb. 16), due to the economic impact from the new coronavirus (Wuhan virus), CNA reported.

China Airlines said the pay cut is being implemented due to company operations being hurt by the virus outbreak and ensuing travel restrictions between countries in the region, according to the report. However, the company added the reduced pay would be adjusted upward when the epidemic slows down, the report said.

The airline also encouraged its employees to take vacations at this time by utilizing their paid and compensation leave, according to the report. As for whether the company will furlough its employees, the company said that it had not considered that option yet.