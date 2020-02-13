Han Kuo-yu (second from left) requests help from central government for coronavirus prevention. (Facebook photo) Han Kuo-yu (second from left) requests help from central government for coronavirus prevention. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) attended a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (Feb. 13) to participate in a meeting with the central government and representatives from five special municipalities on new coronavirus (Wuhan virus) prevention.

As schools in Taiwan prepare to return to normal operations on Feb. 25, Taiwan government officials have been deliberating on ways to enhance precautions against the virus. In a rare Cabinet appearance, Han advocated that children and medical workers in Kaohsiung be prioritized for surgical mask distribution.

Cabinet Spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka told the media, at a post-meeting press conference, that Han asked for help from the central government to revive the economy in Kaohsiung. She added that Han also requested the central government to supply forehead thermometers and ethanol to local hospitals and drugstores, reported Liberty Times.

Kolas said that both Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) promised during the meeting the number of children's masks needed would be evaluated and the central government would help factories speed up mask production. She emphasized that schools need to instruct students to wash their hands regularly and pay attention to their personal hygiene, reported CNA.



Post-meeting press conference at Cabinet. (CNA photo)