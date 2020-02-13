  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's ban on face mask exports to last until May

Taiwan to continue to ban export of face masks for at least 2 more months

  218
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/13 17:35
Coast Guard officers seize smuggled load of face masks on Penghu-registered fishing boat. (CGA photo)

Coast Guard officers seize smuggled load of face masks on Penghu-registered fishing boat. (CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the wave of panic buying, hoarding, and profiteering over face masks continues unabated amid the Wuhan virus outbreak, the Taiwan government announced today that it will extend its ban on the export of face masks to the end of April.

Taiwan health authorities on Jan. 24 announced an export ban on face masks that was initially set to run between Jan. 24 and Feb. 23. The masks affected by the ban include N95 respirator masks, which can filter at least 94 percent of particles, as well as other masks made from textiles.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs, Wang Mei-Hua (王美花), on Thursday (Feb. 13) announced that the ban on exporting masks will continue well into the end of April, reported CNA. Wang said the official directive has been released, but will be reviewed in accordance with the evolving situation with the Wuhan virus outbreak in Taiwan.

Wang said that if the epidemic begins to subside sooner than expected, the government may lift the ban earlier than scheduled.

Some online retailers in Taiwan have been found to have been purchasing masks in bulk and reselling them to China. Fishing vessels have also been caught loaded down with smuggled masks, such as the one pictured above which was inspected by Coast Guard Administration (CGA) authorities on Wednesday (Feb. 12).

Outbound travelers are also being warned against bringing with them more than 250 regulated masks, the maximum amount allowed. Violators will be subject to a fine of up to three times the price of the masks and will have their goods impounded, pursuant to the Customs Anti-smuggling Act.
face masks
face mask
surgical mask
surgical masks
N95 mask
Wuhan virus
Wuhan coronavirus
China coronavirus
coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese journalist missing after live streaming in Wuhan
Chinese journalist missing after live streaming in Wuhan
2020/02/13 10:56
Foreigner fined NT$10,000 for violating quarantine in Taiwan
Foreigner fined NT$10,000 for violating quarantine in Taiwan
2020/02/13 10:55
Taiwan mulls measures to bolster economy following virus fallout
Taiwan mulls measures to bolster economy following virus fallout
2020/02/13 10:14
Taiwan’s top airport sees lowest daily passenger total in 10 years
Taiwan’s top airport sees lowest daily passenger total in 10 years
2020/02/12 20:51
WHO denies accusing Taiwan of community-wide coronavirus outbreak
WHO denies accusing Taiwan of community-wide coronavirus outbreak
2020/02/12 19:52