TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the wave of panic buying, hoarding, and profiteering over face masks continues unabated amid the Wuhan virus outbreak, the Taiwan government announced today that it will extend its ban on the export of face masks to the end of April.

Taiwan health authorities on Jan. 24 announced an export ban on face masks that was initially set to run between Jan. 24 and Feb. 23. The masks affected by the ban include N95 respirator masks, which can filter at least 94 percent of particles, as well as other masks made from textiles.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs, Wang Mei-Hua (王美花), on Thursday (Feb. 13) announced that the ban on exporting masks will continue well into the end of April, reported CNA. Wang said the official directive has been released, but will be reviewed in accordance with the evolving situation with the Wuhan virus outbreak in Taiwan.

Wang said that if the epidemic begins to subside sooner than expected, the government may lift the ban earlier than scheduled.

Some online retailers in Taiwan have been found to have been purchasing masks in bulk and reselling them to China. Fishing vessels have also been caught loaded down with smuggled masks, such as the one pictured above which was inspected by Coast Guard Administration (CGA) authorities on Wednesday (Feb. 12).

Outbound travelers are also being warned against bringing with them more than 250 regulated masks, the maximum amount allowed. Violators will be subject to a fine of up to three times the price of the masks and will have their goods impounded, pursuant to the Customs Anti-smuggling Act.