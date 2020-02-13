TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan startup Starlux Airlines announced on Wednesday (Feb. 12) its launch of flights between Taiwan and Cebu in the Philippines would be changed from April 6 to July 1.

The change is due to the Philippine government's travel ban on Taiwan flights implemented on Monday night, CNA reported. Starlux said passengers affected by the delay would be compensated by a flight change or refund.

Passengers who have purchased a flight between Taoyuan and Cebu between April 6 and June 30 can contact the customer service center or travel company that sold the tickets. They can get a flight change or refund from Feb. 26, the CNA report said.

Currently Starlux operates three routes: Macao, China; Danang, Vietnam; and Penang, Malaysia. The company announced it had suspended operations on the Macao route from now to Mar. 28. The Macao route has three daily services, the report said. The operations on the other two routes remain normal.

China Airlines has also announced that its launch of flights between Taiwan and Cebu would be changed from March 29 to June 12, but that the originally planned six daily services would not be changed, CNA reported.

In addition, low cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan has canceled all flights between Taiwan and the Philippines from Feb. 15 to March 31 due to the travel ban. The airline has also canceled all flights between Taoyuan and Macao from now until Feb. 26 due to the virus outbreak, according to Liberty Times.