Taiwan’s top airport sees lowest daily passenger total in 10 years

Daily total at Taoyuan fell below 60,000 on Feb. 11

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/12 20:51
Passengers arriving at Taoyuan Airport Feb. 11.

Passengers arriving at Taoyuan Airport Feb. 11. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads across the region, fewer than 60,000 passengers traveled through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Tuesday (Feb. 11), the lowest number in 10 years, according to the Liberty Times.

Last year, Taiwan received a record 11 million foreign visitors, but the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region and the mass cancellations of air services have since affected travel.

On Tuesday, more than 28,000 people flew out of Taoyuan while 31,000 arrived, a drop of more than half compared to the average day, when 120,000 travelers pass through the airport, the Liberty Times reported.

For February, Taiwan’s two top airlines, China Airlines and EVA Air, have canceled a combined total of 1,000 flights, while Chinese carriers have suspended all of their flights. In all, more than 2,000 flights a month are being cancelled, with a cut of 40 percent in the overall number of passenger traffic, according to the report.
Wuhan coronavirus
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
flight cancellations

