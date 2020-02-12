TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It’s never a good idea to refrain from going out to have some outdoor fun, even amidst fears of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and one way to have that fun is to attend the water show at Bitan, New Taipei City—right out in the open air.

The Bitan, a waterside destination overlooking a scenic bluff, is home to many restaurants and stores along the east bank of the Xindian River. From these spots, the water show can be enjoyed over a meal or drink.

The 2020 Bitan Water Shows will kick off on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) and last until Apr. 12, according to a press release on the New Taipei City Travel website.

New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department (TTD) said that the water shows will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, but after that they will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. The five-minute presentations are staged at half-hour intervals.

The department added that this year’s water shows will have four features: light sculptures, animated water screens, original music, and other content created by a Singaporean team.