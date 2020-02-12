  1. Home
Splendid water shows at New Taipei to provide breaks from coronavirus fear

The Bitan water show will last for 59 days and feature lights sculptures against gorgeous cliff backdrop

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/12 17:44
(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It’s never a good idea to refrain from going out to have some outdoor fun, even amidst fears of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and one way to have that fun is to attend the water show at Bitan, New Taipei City—right out in the open air.

The Bitan, a waterside destination overlooking a scenic bluff, is home to many restaurants and stores along the east bank of the Xindian River. From these spots, the water show can be enjoyed over a meal or drink.

The 2020 Bitan Water Shows will kick off on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) and last until Apr. 12, according to a press release on the New Taipei City Travel website.

New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department (TTD) said that the water shows will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, but after that they will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. The five-minute presentations are staged at half-hour intervals.

The department added that this year’s water shows will have four features: light sculptures, animated water screens, original music, and other content created by a Singaporean team.