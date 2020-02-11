All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|51
|31
|15
|2
|3
|67
|150
|128
|Hartford
|49
|27
|12
|5
|5
|64
|144
|137
|Providence
|50
|26
|18
|3
|3
|58
|154
|134
|Charlotte
|47
|27
|17
|3
|0
|57
|158
|131
|WB/Scranton
|50
|24
|18
|3
|5
|56
|134
|152
|Springfield
|51
|26
|23
|2
|0
|54
|160
|154
|Lehigh Valley
|50
|21
|23
|1
|5
|48
|123
|139
|Bridgeport
|50
|18
|27
|4
|1
|41
|110
|159
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|50
|32
|14
|3
|1
|68
|187
|150
|Rochester
|48
|27
|15
|2
|4
|60
|143
|129
|Utica
|50
|27
|18
|3
|2
|59
|176
|158
|Toronto
|49
|24
|20
|3
|2
|53
|164
|160
|Laval
|50
|23
|20
|5
|2
|53
|146
|156
|Syracuse
|50
|22
|21
|3
|4
|51
|168
|180
|Binghamton
|48
|22
|22
|4
|0
|48
|136
|150
|Cleveland
|49
|22
|23
|2
|2
|48
|131
|143
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|49
|33
|9
|4
|3
|73
|168
|110
|Iowa
|50
|30
|14
|3
|3
|66
|161
|140
|Chicago
|49
|23
|21
|3
|2
|51
|123
|137
|Grand Rapids
|50
|22
|21
|3
|4
|51
|142
|158
|Texas
|49
|23
|22
|2
|2
|50
|139
|153
|Rockford
|50
|22
|25
|1
|2
|47
|126
|154
|San Antonio
|48
|17
|19
|7
|5
|46
|132
|154
|Manitoba
|50
|22
|28
|0
|0
|44
|132
|155
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|45
|29
|14
|1
|1
|60
|158
|121
|Stockton
|43
|25
|12
|3
|3
|56
|160
|130
|Colorado
|44
|26
|14
|3
|1
|56
|147
|128
|Ontario
|47
|23
|19
|4
|1
|51
|132
|169
|San Diego
|44
|22
|16
|4
|2
|50
|147
|131
|Bakersfield
|47
|20
|22
|4
|1
|45
|140
|168
|San Jose
|43
|14
|25
|2
|2
|32
|133
|156
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.