All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 51 31 15 2 3 67 150 128 Hartford 49 27 12 5 5 64 144 137 Providence 50 26 18 3 3 58 154 134 Charlotte 47 27 17 3 0 57 158 131 WB/Scranton 50 24 18 3 5 56 134 152 Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 160 154 Lehigh Valley 50 21 23 1 5 48 123 139 Bridgeport 50 18 27 4 1 41 110 159

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 50 32 14 3 1 68 187 150 Rochester 48 27 15 2 4 60 143 129 Utica 50 27 18 3 2 59 176 158 Toronto 49 24 20 3 2 53 164 160 Laval 50 23 20 5 2 53 146 156 Syracuse 50 22 21 3 4 51 168 180 Binghamton 48 22 22 4 0 48 136 150 Cleveland 49 22 23 2 2 48 131 143

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 110 Iowa 50 30 14 3 3 66 161 140 Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137 Grand Rapids 50 22 21 3 4 51 142 158 Texas 49 23 22 2 2 50 139 153 Rockford 50 22 25 1 2 47 126 154 San Antonio 48 17 19 7 5 46 132 154 Manitoba 50 22 28 0 0 44 132 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 45 29 14 1 1 60 158 121 Stockton 43 25 12 3 3 56 160 130 Colorado 44 26 14 3 1 56 147 128 Ontario 47 23 19 4 1 51 132 169 San Diego 44 22 16 4 2 50 147 131 Bakersfield 47 20 22 4 1 45 140 168 San Jose 43 14 25 2 2 32 133 156

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.