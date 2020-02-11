  1. Home
AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/02/11 23:09

All Times EST

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 51 31 15 2 3 67 150 128
Hartford 49 27 12 5 5 64 144 137
Providence 50 26 18 3 3 58 154 134
Charlotte 47 27 17 3 0 57 158 131
WB/Scranton 50 24 18 3 5 56 134 152
Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 160 154
Lehigh Valley 50 21 23 1 5 48 123 139
Bridgeport 50 18 27 4 1 41 110 159
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 50 32 14 3 1 68 187 150
Rochester 48 27 15 2 4 60 143 129
Utica 50 27 18 3 2 59 176 158
Toronto 49 24 20 3 2 53 164 160
Laval 50 23 20 5 2 53 146 156
Syracuse 50 22 21 3 4 51 168 180
Binghamton 48 22 22 4 0 48 136 150
Cleveland 49 22 23 2 2 48 131 143
Western Conference Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 110
Iowa 50 30 14 3 3 66 161 140
Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137
Grand Rapids 50 22 21 3 4 51 142 158
Texas 49 23 22 2 2 50 139 153
Rockford 50 22 25 1 2 47 126 154
San Antonio 48 17 19 7 5 46 132 154
Manitoba 50 22 28 0 0 44 132 155
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 45 29 14 1 1 60 158 121
Stockton 43 25 12 3 3 56 160 130
Colorado 44 26 14 3 1 56 147 128
Ontario 47 23 19 4 1 51 132 169
San Diego 44 22 16 4 2 50 147 131
Bakersfield 47 20 22 4 1 45 140 168
San Jose 43 14 25 2 2 32 133 156

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.