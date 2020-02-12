TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese startup TokenBacon has created the instant messaging app BaconTok based on its specialized blockchain technology that provides a safer, easier way for residents in locked-down Chinese cities to communicate with the outside world.

Sending messages out through censored Chinese Internet can be a pain in the neck. BaconTok allows users to share photos, voices, documents, and calls without having to cross the "Great Firewall" or rely on a VPN.

The onion routing point-to-point encryption makes BaconTok one of the safest communication apps ever. Without a central server, BaconTok makes sure all messages circulating on the platform leave no trace and no chance for Internet giants such as Google and Facebook to analyze for monetization.

In addition, BaconTok is also the first app to combine the functions of communication, cryptocurrency, and e-commerce. Users can promote their products, complete transactions, and provide customer services with the same app, with no credit card risks or fees from intermediaries.

Currently, BaconTok offers two major services: media subscriptions and charity donations. BaconTok allows creators to trace the usage and transactions related to their content, say music or videos, and receive instant revenues according to established contracts.

The app also renders every donation traceable with its blockchain system. When donors have a clear picture of where their donations are going, it incentifies more contributions and increases transparency in the way charities operate.