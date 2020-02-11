  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan raises travel advisories for Singapore, HK, Macau, Thailand as coronavirus cases climb

Singapore confirms 45 cases of coronavirus, Thailand 32, Hong Kong 42, Macau 10

  1992
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/11 15:15
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.

Taiwan (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control has raised its travel advisories for Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, and Thailand as the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov), which has taken more than 1,000 lives in China alone, continues to spread in those countries and regions.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 11) that Hong Kong and Macau had been placed under a “warning" travel advisory. He asked citizens to avoid all non-essential trips to the two cities, as they face a heightened risk of community spread of the new virus.

So far, Hong Kong has confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus infection, while Macau has recorded 10 such cases. Taiwan’s entry ban on all Hong Kong and Macau residents, with the exception off spouses and their minors and those traveling for business purposes, went into effect on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s medical authorities have issued a travel “alert” for Singapore and put Thailand under a "watch" advisory, asking citizens to mind their health while traveling there. Singapore has reported 45 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, and the number of confirmed cases in Thailand has climbed to 32.

A total of 45 coronavirus cases for a country with a population of five million is alarming, said Chen, referring to Singapore. The city-state has maintained a relatively loose border control policy due to its commercial and logistic needs, he added.

Chen advised the public to avoid flying recently, as passengers in cabins lacking ventilation have a much higher risk of contracting infectious diseases. Those who travel by air are advised to wear a face mask throughout their flight, he said.
Hong Kong
Macau
Thailand
Singapore
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
2019-nCoV

RELATED ARTICLES

2nd Taiwanese coronavirus patient likely to be discharged this week
2nd Taiwanese coronavirus patient likely to be discharged this week
2020/02/11 10:51
WHO criticized for praising China despite country's slow response to viral outbreak
WHO criticized for praising China despite country's slow response to viral outbreak
2020/02/11 10:30
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
2020/02/11 10:08
Update: 500 Taiwanese stranded after Philippines includes Taiwan in China travel ban
Update: 500 Taiwanese stranded after Philippines includes Taiwan in China travel ban
2020/02/11 09:47
70% of Taiwan flights to China canceled due to Wuhan virus outbreak
70% of Taiwan flights to China canceled due to Wuhan virus outbreak
2020/02/10 21:49