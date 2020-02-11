Taiwan given permission to participate in WHO meeting online. Taiwan given permission to participate in WHO meeting online. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed Monday (Feb. 10) that Taiwan will participate in its upcoming two-day international forum in an online capacity using "Taipei" as its title.

The forum, which will take place Tuesday (Feb. 11) and Wednesday (Feb. 12) in Geneva, Switzerland, is expected to be attended by more than 400 medical researchers from different countries, including Taiwan. During a press briefing Monday afternoon, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus finally broke his silence on Taiwan's previous exclusion from the organization and said that the country will join the rest of the world at the meeting.

Currently, Taiwan is the only country with confirmed coronavirus cases that is denied participation in global health conversations. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), there will be no live broadcast of the forum since it is considered a closed-door meeting, and all participants had to sign agreements not to disclose the details of the discussion, reported ETtoday.

Taiwanese cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka urged the United Nations health agency to handle the novel coronavirus epidemic without political interference. She added that the government is still negotiating for greater inclusion in the WHO but said she is relieved that Taiwan is allowed to share important information on the viral outbreak, reported CNA.