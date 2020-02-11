TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government of the Chinese city of Wuhan announced Tuesday (Feb. 11) that suspected coronavirus patients are not allowed to seek treatment outside of their local hospitals.

According to the health authorities in Wuhan, cross-region treatment is no longer legal for individuals displaying symptoms of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Despite the lack of medical resources and hospital beds, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) insists that patients stay in unoccupied buildings and makeshift shelters while they wait for their turn to be examined.

Since it was announced, the new policy has stirred up criticism from the Chinese online community. Many netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with the new rule and called into question the CCP's reaction to the viral outbreak, reported Liberty Times.

One netizen remarked that the CCP should not only implement "cross-region" but "cross-province" treatment to save Wuhan citizens and that he is shocked the government remains passive about the situation. Another internet user added, "So many people are still asking for assistance. Is the government going to just leave them to die?"