TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People can now check to see if they have come into contact with those infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV0 via an app.

China on Saturday (Feb. 8) launched an app that can be used to see whether or not one had close contact with novel coronavirus patients, Xinhua reported. The app was developed by the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China (NHCPRC) and the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETGC) (中國電子科技集團).

By simply entering their name and ID number, users are able to find out whether they had contact with confirmed or suspected cases in the past two weeks. NHCPRC pointed out that the phrase “having contact" with the infected means working with or sitting next to them.