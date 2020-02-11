TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will soon see a second patient diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) discharged from the hospital after making significant progress toward his recovery.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at a press conference Monday (Feb. 10) that the patient, a businessman who developed respiratory symptoms on Jan. 12, 10 days after returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan, was Taiwan's 10th confirmed case. Chen said that two consecutive tests have been performed and that the patient showed no signs of 2019-nCoV infection, reported Storm Media.

Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) pointed out that experts are being consulted to evaluate the exact time to discharge the patient. He added that the man could return home as soon as this week.

Following confirmation of the island's 18th case of infection Sunday (Feb. 9), the CDC said that 475 of the 477 people who had had direct contact with the confirmed coronavirus patients have passed the 14-day incubation period. It said that they have tested negative for the virus and are free to go back to their normal lives, reported CNA.