  1. Home
  2. Business

70% of Taiwan flights to China canceled due to Wuhan virus outbreak

103 of 148 flights from Taiwan to China scheduled for Monday canceled: Civil Aeronautics Administration

  1519
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/10 21:49
Taiwan cancels 70 percent of flights to China. (EVA Air photo)

Taiwan cancels 70 percent of flights to China. (EVA Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cancellation rate of flights across the Taiwan Strait on Monday (Feb. 10) reached 70 percent amid a flight embargo on China, where the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak originated.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center has announced that due to the Wuhan virus outbreak, beginning from Feb. 10 until April 29, flight destinations across the Taiwan Strait are restricted to Beijing Capital International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport. However, flights between Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao remain open, but their numbers will be reduced.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration said that the number of flights to China originally scheduled for Monday was 148 but that 103 of them have been canceled, amounting to a cancellation rate of 70 percent, China Times reported.

The number of passengers transported across the strait the week of Feb. 3–9 was 51,009, a drop of 67 percent compared to the weekly average of 153,372 last December, according to the CAA.

In addition, the number of flights between Taiwan and the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macao originally scheduled for Monday was 150, but 79 of them, or 53 percent, were canceled, according to the CAA. A total of 80,360 people took flights between the three destinations in the last seven days, a decrease of 56 percent compared to the weekly average in December.

China Southern Airlines has suspended all of its cross-strait flights since Feb. 8, and they will not be resumed until the end of March, the news agency reported.
Wuhan coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO criticized for praising China despite country's slow response to viral outbreak
WHO criticized for praising China despite country's slow response to viral outbreak
2020/02/11 10:30
Update: 500 Taiwanese stranded after Philippines includes Taiwan in China travel ban
Update: 500 Taiwanese stranded after Philippines includes Taiwan in China travel ban
2020/02/11 09:47
Taiwan's new entry ban on Hong Kong, Macau affects thousands of students
Taiwan's new entry ban on Hong Kong, Macau affects thousands of students
2020/02/10 16:33
Taiwanese medical staff warn of strain on resources needed to contain coronavirus
Taiwanese medical staff warn of strain on resources needed to contain coronavirus
2020/02/10 15:47
Shanghai, Chongqing also locked down as Wuhan virus spreads
Shanghai, Chongqing also locked down as Wuhan virus spreads
2020/02/10 15:44