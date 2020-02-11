  1. Home
WHO criticized for praising China despite country's slow response to viral outbreak

Washington Post: WHO's false image about China helps accelerate coronavirus spread

  1670
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/11 10:30
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) criticized for close relationship with China. 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) criticized for close relationship with China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic spirals increasingly out of control, the World Health Organization (WHO) continues praising China despite its slow response to the outbreak.

In an article published by The Washington Post on Sunday (Feb. 9), the U.S. news outlet questioned WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' constant applause for the Chinese government and its leader Xi Jinping (習近平). The editor pointed out that the WHO's pro-China stance has created a false sense of security regarding the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 1,000 lives around the world.

The article said that even when there was clear evidence suggesting China's attempts to silence whistle-blowers and underreport infections, Adhanom still chose to side with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The report added that the WHO's embrace of the coronavirus case numbers provided by the CCP has caused the United Nations agency to lose its global credibility.

Yanzhong Huang (黃延中), senior fellow for global health at the Council of Foreign Relations, said that he is uncertain whether the WHO can "assume leadership effectively" in battling the coronavirus, according to Liberty Times. He stressed that people trust the organization because they assume it is politically neutral, when in fact, it is not.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
WHO
Xi Jinping
Wuhan
coronavirus

