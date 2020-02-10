TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group has received the nod from the Chinese government to restart operations at its factory in Zhengzhou, where it assembles Apple iPhones.

As the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) continues to rise, the Chinese government has placed 80 cities, including Beijing, Zhengzhou, Nanjing, Fuzhou, and the epicenter Wuhan on lockdown as a way to contain infections. However, an anonymous source told Reuters that Foxconn has received approval to resume production at its Zhengzhou plant on Monday (Feb. 10).

The source said that approximately 10 percent of the company's workforce has returned to Zhengzhou, adding that a delayed resumption of operations would greatly impact the global electronics supply chain. The person pointed out that the Taiwanese manufacturing giant is still in deep negotiations with the Chinese authorities about restarting operations at its production sites in the city of Shenzhen as well.

On Jan. 29, Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way (劉揚偉) said in a statement that the company is planning to resume full-scale production at its Chinese bases Feb. 10. He advised company executives to stay in Taiwan and said that an epidemic prevention center has been set up in China to battle the virus, reported ETtoday.

The Apple supplier also began production of surgical masks last Wednesday (Feb. 5), with the aim of producing two million units a day for its workers as well as countries in short supply. As of Monday morning, 2019-nCoV is responsible for 910 deaths and 40,551 infections around the world.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) also restarted operations at its wafer plants in Nanjing and Shanghai Monday, according to Liberty Times. The company said that it will continue to prioritize the health of its employees and work closely to meet requirements posed by the Chinese government.