  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese woman in Wuhan intentionally spits on community doorknob

Surveillance camera shows woman’s suspicious behavior in community with 30 confirmed coronavirus cases

  10710
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/10 11:03
Woman allegedly spits on community doorknob in Wuhan. (Youtube video screenshot)

Woman allegedly spits on community doorknob in Wuhan. (Youtube video screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in the Chinese city of Wuhan was caught on surveillance camera sneaking about late at night and spitting on a public doorknob in her community, which has reported more than 30 confirmed coronavirus cases.

As medical teams around the world continue their efforts to battle the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, a resident of an apartment building in Wuhan came across camera footage of her neighbor's strange behavior on Saturday (Feb. 8). The suspicious woman was seen walking around the complex's lobby before bending down to spit on the doorknob of one of the gates.

According to ETtoday, the individual who discovered the footage immediately reported it to the community security guards. Moments later, several police officers in hazmat suits arrived at the scene and sanitized public areas inside the building.

Local police said that the case is currently under investigation and that they will reveal more details once the reason behind the woman's actions is made clear. They added that more than 30 of the building's residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and that more than 90 have fevers, so it is critical to stop any behavior that could endanger other residents of the community, reported Liberty Times.

The woman's strange behavior quickly drew criticism from netizens in China. Many people described the woman as "a demon walking on earth" and "a sociopath trying to take revenge on her own country" and urged authorities to punish her with prison time, reported UDN.
Wuhan
coronavirus
2019-nCoV
surveillance camera

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan High Speed Rail, hotels work to cushion impact of Wuhan virus scare
Taiwan High Speed Rail, hotels work to cushion impact of Wuhan virus scare
2020/02/10 14:24
Taiwan’s Foxconn and TSMC get permission to resume operations in China
Taiwan’s Foxconn and TSMC get permission to resume operations in China
2020/02/10 13:12
Rise in sulfur dioxide could be sign of mass cremations in Wuhan
Rise in sulfur dioxide could be sign of mass cremations in Wuhan
2020/02/10 12:23
Rumors over face mask shortage spark run on toilet paper in Taiwan
Rumors over face mask shortage spark run on toilet paper in Taiwan
2020/02/10 11:31
Beijing locked down as Wuhan virus continues to spread in China
Beijing locked down as Wuhan virus continues to spread in China
2020/02/10 10:28