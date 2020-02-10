COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 79-50 win over Rutgers on Sunday, the Terrapins' ninth straight victory.

Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu added 14 points apiece for the Terps (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference) and Shakira Austin had 12. Owusu also had nine assists.

Maryland reached 20 wins for the 17th-straight season.

Maryland forced turnovers on the first five Rutgers possessions and opened a 7-0 lead barely three minutes into the game. The Scarlet Knights hit their final six shots of the first quarter and trailed 25-17. A 12-1 run in the middle of the second quarter helped the Terrapins lead 44-26 at the half.

Arella Guirantes led Rutgers (17-6, 7-5) with 15 points and Tekia Mack had 13.

The Scarlet Knights entered the game holding opponents to 54.2 points a game and shooting 33.5%. Despite going just 3 of 12 in the fourth quarter, Maryland shot 43.6%. Rutgers ended up at 34% and had 18 turnovers while getting outrebounded by 10.

