TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Qingtiangang circular trail on Taipei’s Yangmingshan, an immensely popular destination for outings in Taipei, reopened after it was closed in August 2018 due to accidents in which wild cattle injured two visitors, according to a Construction and Planning Agency news release on Wednesday (Feb. 5).

The agency said that after the accidents, Yangmingshan National Park temporarily closed the Qingtiangang Circular Trail—which includes the central walking path, the Mt. Zhugao Branch Trail, and the grassland section of the Lengshuikeng-Qingtiangang Trail—in order to make safety improvements.



The central walking path reopened to the public on Sep. 27, 2019 after the completion of work on 510 meters of its span, the release said. The Circular Trail, including the Mt. Zhugao Branch Trail and the grassland section of the Lengshuikeng-Qingtiangang Trail, were later reopened on Jan. 16, 2020, but with warning signs about the moody cattle; now the entire trail system around Qingtiangang is once again fully open to the public, the statement said.

Yangmingshan National Park warned that visitors to Qingtiangang still face risks when encountering the capricious bovines and urged people to keep a safe distance. They also warned the public to avoid teasing the animals, to abstain from flash photography, and to keep dogs from wandering in their midst.

A description of Qingtiangang on Yangmingshan National Park’s website says, “Qingtiangang is a lava terrace formed when the lava from Mt. Zhugao flowed north after its eruption. Because of its flat terrain, a ranch was established and the area was used as a pasture for grazing cattle during the Japanese occupation.”



(Yangmingshan National Park photos)