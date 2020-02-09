TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yellow and orange lupine flowers are in bloom at tea plantations in the Dabeikeng community and Sanhe Borough in Longtan District, Taoyuan in February and March every year, attracting many visitors to the sites, according to a news release on Taoyuan Travel on Thursday (Feb. 6).

The 2020 Taoyuan Lupinus Festival will open on Saturday (Feb. 15) and run through March 8, the statement added.

During the festival, visitors will be treated to 15 hectares of blooming lupine flowers as well as weekend performances of local bands, Hakka song and dance, and stage plays, according to the statement.

The address of the Dabeikeng exhibition site is No. 8, Lane 1998, Dabeikeng St., Sanshui Village, Longtan Dist., Taoyuan City (桃園市龍潭區三水里大北坑街1998巷8號); while the address of the Sanhe site is Lane 1060, Sec. Sanhe, Longxin Rd., Sanhe Village, Longtan Dist., Taoyuan City (桃園市龍潭區三和里龍新路三和段1060巷).

(Taoyuan City Government video)



(Taoyuan City Government photos)