  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sends military aircraft to circle half of Taiwan

Taiwanese defense ministry said military had full surveillance of Chinese operation

  3535
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/09 18:00
Taiwan's F-16 fighter and China's Xian H-6 jet bomber. (MOND photo)

Taiwan's F-16 fighter and China's Xian H-6 jet bomber. (MOND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China deployed its military aircraft on Sunday morning (Feb. 9) to the West Pacific by circling half of Taiwan, said the island nation’s Ministry of National Defense in the afternoon, adding that the authorities had responded immediately and appropriately to the Chinese military activity.

China sent out a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, a Xian H-6 bomber, and a Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft at around 11 a.m, and the planes flew through the Bashi Channel and Miyako Strait — off the east coast of Taiwan — before returning to base, according to Taiwan’s defense authorities. They added that the military had responded to the Chinese training exercise immediately by scrambling Air Force reconnaissance and defense jets.

The ministry also released a photo of one of Taiwan's F-16 fighter jets, armed with at least one missile, flying close to the Chinese jet bomber for monitoring. The ministry stressed that the military would get full control of any situation and respond accordingly to ensure the nation’s sovereignty and protect the lives and property of the Taiwanese people.

Nevertheless, the ministry warned that the operation by the Chinese military impacted the region’s security and stability. It called the activity an endangerment to the peace and well-being of the region.
Taiwan
China
MOND
aircraft
cross-strait relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese health care ranked 1st in world: Online survey
Taiwanese health care ranked 1st in world: Online survey
2020/02/09 15:40
US secretary of state calls upon governors to be wary of China
US secretary of state calls upon governors to be wary of China
2020/02/09 14:21
Taiwan likely to join next WHO meeting 'online'
Taiwan likely to join next WHO meeting 'online'
2020/02/09 11:35
Taiwan has issued 584 gold cards to foreign professionals in 2 years
Taiwan has issued 584 gold cards to foreign professionals in 2 years
2020/02/08 20:38
Former national security consultant impressed by Taiwan VP-elect's political charisma
Former national security consultant impressed by Taiwan VP-elect's political charisma
2020/02/08 15:09