Storm forces Bundesliga game to be called off

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — The German league game between title challenger Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne was called off Sunday with a storm expected to batter the region.

Gladbach said the game, set for Sunday afternoon, was postponed after talks between both clubs, the league, the police and the fire service. No new date has been set.

Gladbach said the game itself would likely not be affected but that fans could face a dangerous journey home.

“Ahead of the game and for the duration of the game, meteorologists from the German Weather Service don't expect the storm to be in Mönchengladbach, but Storm Sabine should move through the region virtually on the final whistle and reach its peak in the night,” Gladbach said.

Gladbach is fourth in the Bundesliga, three points off leader Bayern Munich, and Cologne is 13th.

There was no word of the storm affecting Sunday's other Bundesliga game between league leader Bayern Munich and Leipzig.

The storm, known as Ciara in Britain and as Sabine in Germany, already affected Saturday's rugby game between England and Scotland in the Six Nations. High winds sent kicks and passes off course and made for a low-scoring game as England won 13-6.

