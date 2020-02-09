Taiwan's health care system has been ranked No. 1 in the world for two years in a row, according to the results of an online survey.

With a score of 86.71 out of 100, Taiwan ranked first among 93 countries around the world, according to the Health Care Index by Country released by Numbeo, an online database. South Korea and Japan are close behind, with 81.97 and 81.14 points, respectively.

Other countries in the top 10 list include Denmark, France, Spain, Austria, Thailand, Australia, and Finland. China, meanwhile, ranks No. 47 with a score of 64.48, and Venezuela finished at the bottom of the list with a score of 39.66.

Taiwan also ranked in first place in the same index conducted in 2019, with a score of 86.22, and second behind South Korea in 2018. The survey was first conducted in 2012.

According to Numbeo, the results are based on surveys from visitors to its website who were asked to score the overall quality of health care in their countries.