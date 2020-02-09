TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year’s tulip show at Taipei’s Shilin Residence will open on Valentine’s Day, Friday (Feb. 14), featuring 100,000 tulips from Japan and the Netherlands, according to a Parks and Street Light Office (PSLO) news release.

With “Happy to See You” as the theme of this year’s show, the tulips will “create a romantic, dreamy and colorful atmosphere that perfectly complements Valentine’s Day,” according to the release.

“On the weekends there will be performances, cultural and creative fairs, and special offers from neighboring businesses,” the statement said. “These fetching, fun, and healthy activities will be a joy for participating residents.”

For more information, please visit the official website.

Transportation:

*MRT Shilin Station, Exit 2, a 7-minute walk

*Bus Stops: search buses that stop at Taipower Taipei North Branch (臺電臺北北區分處站), Shilin Official Residence (士林官邸站), and Xiaobei Street (小北街)



(Taipei Parks and Street Light Office photo)