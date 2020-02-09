CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Ottey had 18 points as Illinois-Chicago defeated Green Bay 71-58 on Saturday.

Tarkus Ferguson had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Illinois-Chicago (12-14, 7-6 Horizon League). Godwin Boahen added 10 points and Michael Diggins had 12 rebounds.

JayQuan McCloud had 15 points for the Phoenix (12-14, 7-6). Trevian Bell added 11 points.

The Flames leveled the season series against the Phoenix with the win. Green Bay defeated Illinois-Chicago 85-71 on January 3. Illinois-Chicago matches up against Wright St. on the road on Friday. Green Bay plays Milwaukee on the road next Saturday.

