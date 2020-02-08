NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138 Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160 Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149 Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146 Columbus 55 30 16 9 69 146 135 N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142 Carolina 54 31 20 3 65 174 148 Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162 Toronto 55 29 19 7 65 199 185 Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178 Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172 N.Y. Rangers 53 26 23 4 56 173 172 Buffalo 55 24 23 8 56 157 173 New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190 Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183 Detroit 56 13 39 4 30 115 212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157 Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151 Dallas 54 30 19 5 65 144 139 Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167 Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168 Edmonton 54 28 20 6 62 173 171 Arizona 56 27 22 7 61 158 153 Calgary 55 27 22 6 60 149 169 Nashville 53 26 20 7 59 174 174 Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168 Minnesota 54 26 22 6 58 167 178 Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168 San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181 Anaheim 55 22 26 7 51 143 171 Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.