A Muslim family walks after Friday prayers outside the Hassan II mosque, one of the largest in Africa, in Casablanca, Morocco, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020... A Muslim family walks after Friday prayers outside the Hassan II mosque, one of the largest in Africa, in Casablanca, Morocco, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Israeli border police run to take positions during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators protesting the Middle East peace plan announced Tuesday by U... Israeli border police run to take positions during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators protesting the Middle East peace plan announced Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump, at Beit El checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

A young man poses to show off his muscles next to a pull up exercise bar in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) A young man poses to show off his muscles next to a pull up exercise bar in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A Guarani Mbya man smokes a pipe next to a cut tree as he occupies land as a protest against real estate developer Tenda which plans to build apartmen... A Guarani Mbya man smokes a pipe next to a cut tree as he occupies land as a protest against real estate developer Tenda which plans to build apartment buildings here, next to his indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. In response to an injunction filed by the builder, a judge has authorized the eviction of the indigenous protesters from the builder's property. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A group of anti-government protesters set fire in a section of the stadium during the Copa Libertadores soccer game between Universidad de Chile and B... A group of anti-government protesters set fire in a section of the stadium during the Copa Libertadores soccer game between Universidad de Chile and Brazil's SC Internacional, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Chile has been roiled by continuing street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely focus on inequality. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's shadow is cast on the Iowa state flag as he speaks during a campaign... Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's shadow is cast on the Iowa state flag as he speaks during a campaign event at Northwest Junior High, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

People chant slogans to protest Sudanese President of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan's contentious decision to meet Israel's ... People chant slogans to protest Sudanese President of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan's contentious decision to meet Israel's prime minister last week in a move toward normalizing relations, in Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja, at a beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Thousands of worshippers ... People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja, at a beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Thousands of worshippers come to the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, perfumes and fruit to show their gratitude for her blessings. The celebration coincides with the Roman Catholic Feb. 2 feast day of the Virgin of Candelaria. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch gives a thumbs up shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 150 kilometrs (80 miles) sout... U.S. astronaut Christina Koch gives a thumbs up shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 150 kilometrs (80 miles) southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. A Soyuz space capsule with Koch, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, returning from a mission to the International Space Station landed on the steppes of Kazakhstan. Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return to the Moon under the Artemis program. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP)

Couples from around the world, some wearing masks, pray during a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea,... Couples from around the world, some wearing masks, pray during a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. South Korean and foreign couples exchanged or reaffirmed marriage vows in the Unification Church's mass wedding arranged by Hak Ja Han Moon, wife of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, the controversial founder of the church. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session... House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence applauds at left. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes couples wearing face masks during a mass wedding in Korea; an indigenous man sitting on the stump of a tree to protest development near his community’s land in Brazil; and U.S. President Donald Trump finishing his State of the Union address in Washington.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 1-7, 2020.

