PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/02/08 17:20
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session...
Couples from around the world, some wearing masks, pray during a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea,...
U.S. astronaut Christina Koch gives a thumbs up shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 150 kilometrs (80 miles) sout...
People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja, at a beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Thousands of worshippers ...
People chant slogans to protest Sudanese President of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan's contentious decision to meet Israel's ...
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's shadow is cast on the Iowa state flag as he speaks during a campaign...
A group of anti-government protesters set fire in a section of the stadium during the Copa Libertadores soccer game between Universidad de Chile and B...
A Guarani Mbya man smokes a pipe next to a cut tree as he occupies land as a protest against real estate developer Tenda which plans to build apartmen...
A young man poses to show off his muscles next to a pull up exercise bar in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Israeli border police run to take positions during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators protesting the Middle East peace plan announced Tuesday by U...
A Muslim family walks after Friday prayers outside the Hassan II mosque, one of the largest in Africa, in Casablanca, Morocco, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020...

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes couples wearing face masks during a mass wedding in Korea; an indigenous man sitting on the stump of a tree to protest development near his community’s land in Brazil; and U.S. President Donald Trump finishing his State of the Union address in Washington.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 1-7, 2020.

