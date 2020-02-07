All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|55
|33
|10
|12
|78
|183
|138
|Tampa Bay
|54
|34
|15
|5
|73
|196
|149
|Florida
|53
|29
|18
|6
|64
|190
|178
|Toronto
|54
|28
|19
|7
|63
|194
|181
|Montreal
|56
|26
|23
|7
|59
|175
|172
|Buffalo
|54
|23
|23
|8
|54
|154
|171
|Ottawa
|54
|18
|25
|11
|47
|145
|183
|Detroit
|55
|13
|38
|4
|30
|115
|210
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|54
|36
|13
|5
|77
|197
|160
|Pittsburgh
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|178
|146
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|31
|15
|6
|68
|155
|142
|Columbus
|54
|29
|16
|9
|67
|144
|135
|Carolina
|54
|31
|20
|3
|65
|174
|148
|Philadelphia
|54
|29
|18
|7
|65
|170
|162
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|26
|22
|4
|56
|171
|169
|New Jersey
|53
|19
|24
|10
|48
|146
|190
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|55
|32
|15
|8
|72
|176
|157
|Colorado
|52
|30
|16
|6
|66
|192
|151
|Dallas
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|142
|136
|Nashville
|53
|26
|20
|7
|59
|174
|174
|Winnipeg
|55
|27
|23
|5
|59
|163
|168
|Chicago
|54
|25
|21
|8
|58
|161
|168
|Minnesota
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|164
|176
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|55
|30
|20
|5
|65
|179
|167
|Vegas
|56
|28
|21
|7
|63
|177
|168
|Edmonton
|54
|28
|20
|6
|62
|173
|171
|Arizona
|56
|27
|22
|7
|61
|158
|153
|Calgary
|55
|27
|22
|6
|60
|149
|169
|San Jose
|55
|24
|27
|4
|52
|145
|181
|Anaheim
|54
|22
|26
|6
|50
|139
|166
|Los Angeles
|55
|19
|31
|5
|43
|136
|176
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Vegas 7, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Colorado 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, Calgary 2
Carolina 5, Arizona 3
San Jose 6, Edmonton 3
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.