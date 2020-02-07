  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/02/07 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138
Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149
Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178
Toronto 54 28 19 7 63 194 181
Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172
Buffalo 54 23 23 8 54 154 171
Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183
Detroit 55 13 38 4 30 115 210
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160
Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146
N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142
Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135
Carolina 54 31 20 3 65 174 148
Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162
N.Y. Rangers 52 26 22 4 56 171 169
New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157
Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151
Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136
Nashville 53 26 20 7 59 174 174
Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168
Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168
Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167
Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168
Edmonton 54 28 20 6 62 173 171
Arizona 56 27 22 7 61 158 153
Calgary 55 27 22 6 60 149 169
San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181
Anaheim 54 22 26 6 50 139 166
Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 7, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.