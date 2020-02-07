All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138 Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149 Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178 Toronto 54 28 19 7 63 194 181 Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172 Buffalo 54 23 23 8 54 154 171 Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183 Detroit 55 13 38 4 30 115 210

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160 Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146 N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142 Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135 Carolina 54 31 20 3 65 174 148 Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162 N.Y. Rangers 52 26 22 4 56 171 169 New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157 Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151 Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136 Nashville 53 26 20 7 59 174 174 Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168 Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168 Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167 Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168 Edmonton 54 28 20 6 62 173 171 Arizona 56 27 22 7 61 158 153 Calgary 55 27 22 6 60 149 169 San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181 Anaheim 54 22 26 6 50 139 166 Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 7, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.