NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138 18-2-9 15-8-3 10-4-3 Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160 16-7-4 20-6-1 9-8-1 Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149 17-7-2 17-8-3 16-2-0 Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146 19-5-3 14-10-2 7-3-3 N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142 17-7-4 14-8-2 9-7-2 Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135 17-9-2 12-7-7 10-5-3 Carolina 54 31 20 3 65 174 148 18-9-1 13-11-2 5-10-1 Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162 18-5-4 11-13-3 9-3-4 Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178 16-9-2 13-9-4 10-7-1 Toronto 54 28 19 7 63 194 181 13-7-7 15-12-0 8-7-1 Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172 12-14-4 14-9-3 7-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 52 26 22 4 56 171 169 15-11-2 11-11-2 10-5-0 Buffalo 54 23 23 8 54 154 171 15-9-4 8-14-4 8-11-2 New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190 7-9-10 12-15-0 6-8-2 Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183 12-10-6 6-15-5 7-7-5 Detroit 55 13 38 4 30 115 210 8-18-2 5-20-2 6-11-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157 18-5-4 14-10-4 10-5-1 Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151 14-7-4 16-9-2 8-8-2 Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136 16-8-2 14-10-3 10-5-2 Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167 17-5-3 13-15-2 11-5-1 Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168 14-10-3 14-11-4 11-5-2 Edmonton 54 28 20 6 62 173 171 13-9-4 15-11-2 10-8-2 Arizona 56 27 22 7 61 158 153 13-11-4 14-11-3 10-7-4 Calgary 55 27 22 6 60 149 169 13-10-4 14-12-2 8-8-1 Nashville 53 26 20 7 59 174 174 11-11-4 15-9-3 8-5-0 Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168 12-12-3 15-11-2 9-6-4 Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168 12-12-4 13-9-4 6-7-3 Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176 16-7-4 9-15-2 6-8-1 San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181 14-13-1 10-14-3 11-10-1 Anaheim 54 22 26 6 50 139 166 12-10-3 10-16-3 7-8-1 Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176 11-12-1 8-19-4 8-12-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 7, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.