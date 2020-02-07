  1. Home
  2. World

Rugby club Saracens facing European misconduct complaint

By  Associated Press
2020/02/07 22:53
FILE - In this Saturday, May 14, 2016 file photo, Saracens' Owen Farrell celebrates with the trophy after winning their European Rugby Champions Cup f...

FILE - In this Saturday, May 14, 2016 file photo, Saracens' Owen Farrell celebrates with the trophy after winning their European Rugby Champions Cup f...

LONDON (AP) —

Saracens could be in big trouble again, this time in European competition.

The English rugby club, which was recently relegated from the English league for breaching salary-cap regulations, is facing a misconduct complaint by European Champions Cup officials for fielding an ineligible player in a crucial pool-stage match last month.

A hearing is taking place in London on Friday. Saracens could potentially lose its place in the quarterfinals.

Saracens is the defending English and European champion.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports