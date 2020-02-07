FILE - In this Saturday, May 14, 2016 file photo, Saracens' Owen Farrell celebrates with the trophy after winning their European Rugby Champions Cup f... FILE - In this Saturday, May 14, 2016 file photo, Saracens' Owen Farrell celebrates with the trophy after winning their European Rugby Champions Cup final match against Racing 92 in Decines, central France. There are more questions than answers in a massive rugby scandal that on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 saw English and European champion Saracens get relegated for breaching salary-cap regulations. They own some of the most high-profile players in the sport, like England captain Owen Farrell and World Player of the Year nominees Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, file)

LONDON (AP) —

Saracens could be in big trouble again, this time in European competition.

The English rugby club, which was recently relegated from the English league for breaching salary-cap regulations, is facing a misconduct complaint by European Champions Cup officials for fielding an ineligible player in a crucial pool-stage match last month.

A hearing is taking place in London on Friday. Saracens could potentially lose its place in the quarterfinals.

Saracens is the defending English and European champion.

