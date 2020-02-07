French head coach Fabien Galthie gestures to his players as they warm up prior to the start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between... French head coach Fabien Galthie gestures to his players as they warm up prior to the start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the State de France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Arthur Vincent replaced the injured Virimi Vakatawa at center in the only change to the France team to face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

France coach Fabien Galthié handed the 20-year-old Vincent his first test start for the game at Stade de France after Vakatawa hurt his triceps during last Sunday's 24-17 home win against pre-tournament favorite England.

Vincent captained France's under-20 team to a second straight World Cup title last year.

Lock Romain Taofifenua is among six forwards on the bench, with halves pair Baptiste Serin and Matthieu Jalibert the only two backs on the bench.

Italy lost its opening game 42-0 at defending champion Wales last weekend.

France: Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas, Arthur Vincent, Gaël Fickou, Vincent Rattez, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), François Cros, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Jefferson Poirot, Demba Bemba, Romain Taofifenua, Boris Palu, Cameron Woki, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert.

