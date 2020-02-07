10 Things to Know for Today

Model Coco Rocha wears the final look of the Christian Siriano collection during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Min... Model Coco Rocha wears the final look of the Christian Siriano collection during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FEEL URGENCY Under pressure to perform now that voting has begun, the Democratic Party's strongest seven candidates will hold a debate just four days before the state's primary election.

2. DEMOCRATS FACE STARK REALITY AFTER ACQUITTAL Now they must figure out how the impeachment ordeal will affect the legislative and political landscape for the rest of this election year.

3. CRUISE SHIP TURNED AWAY AS VIRUS ALARM DOCTOR DIES IN CHINA Japan reports 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and turns away another luxury liner while the death toll in China rises to 636, including a whistleblower doctor.

4. ‘THEY WANT MORE LAND AND LESS ARABS’ Israel's Arab citizens view the Trump administration’s plan for a future Palestinian state as a forced transfer, comparing it to the segregation of apartheid-era South Africa.

5. SERBIA STRUGGLES WITH POPULATION DECLINE The Balkan nation and other countries in the region are facing a similar problem where shrinking villages are undermining economic growth and development.

6. HIGH WATER LEVELS WREAK HAVOC IN GREAT LAKES The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the region's wettest period in more than a century, which scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate.

7. TRUMP: US OPERATION KILLED AL-QAIDA LEADER IN YEMEN Qassim al-Rimi claimed responsibility for last year's shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where a Saudi aviation trainee killed three American sailors.

8. BAD WEATHER HEADS NORTH AFTER RAKING US SOUTHEAST Forecasters say that a storm system that killed four in the southeastern U.S. is expected to strengthen in the mid-Atlantic region, bringing snow, ice and rain.

9. WHAT TO EXPECT FROM JOBS REPORT With China's viral outbreak disrupting trade and Boeing's troubles weighing on American factories, it may provide evidence of the U.S. economy's enduring health.

10. WARRIORS, TIMBERWOLVES MAKE BIG TRADE Andrew Wiggins is going from Minnesota to Golden State, allowing D’Angelo Russell to team up with his good friend, Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.