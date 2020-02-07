FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to an 86-65 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday night.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 freshman, also had seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks in their 16th straight win.

South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 SEC) got a game-high 25 points from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who was 11-of-19 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. Zia Cooke added 14 points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina grabbed an early 9-0 lead and was never really threatened after that. It was much different than the first meeting between the teams in January, when Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) rallied from a 20-point deficit before losing 91-82.

This time, the Gamecocks led 46-33 at halftime and led by more than 20 points several times in the second half. South Carolina dominated the boards 57-31 and had 19 offensive rebounds.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas with 16 points and Alexis Tolefree, who was coming off a 35-point performance against Missouri, added 13.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 67, NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 25 points to lead Florida State to an upset over Louisville.

Nicki Ekhomu added 18 points, as the Seminoles (19-4, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended Louisville's win streak at 13 games.

Florida State trailed for just 13 seconds in the game.

Louisville (21-2, 10-1) trailed by as many as 11 points early in the second half, but shot 58.3% in the third period and cut the deficit to just 42-40 on a Yacine Diop jumper just before the buzzer. A Kylee Shook putback tied the game 17 seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles scored the next 13 points to effectively put the game away.

Dana Evans led Louisville with 18 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career. Bionca Dunham added 14 for the Cardinals, who shot a season-low 34.4% from the field.

NO. 7 N.C. STATE 71, VIRGINIA TECH 59

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead North Carolina State past Virginia Tech, ending the Hokies' 16-game home winning streak.

Cunane, who registered her Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 12th double-double, made just 4 of 15 from the floor, but connected on 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to lift the Wolfpack (22-1, 11-1 ACC) to their eighth consecutive win and sixth in a row against the Hokies. Aislinn Konig and Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points each for NC State.

Taja Cole paced the Hokies (16-6, 6-5) with 19 points and Dara Mabrey scored 15.

NO. 8 MISSISSIPPI STATE 72, NO. 23 TENNESSEE 55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rickea Jackson had 14 points and nine rebounds as Mississippi State beat Tennessee for its fifth straight win.

Chloe Bibby scored 13 points and Jordan Danberry and Yemiyah Morris each added 11 for Mississippi State (21-3, 9-1 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee (17-6 7-3) played without leading scorer Rennia Davis. School officials said she was recovering from the flu and hadn’t participated in any team activities since playing in a 69-48 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Davis averages 18.1 points to rank second in the Southeastern Conference.

Sophomore guard Rae Burrell made her first start of the season in place of Davis and collected 20 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 79, NO. 18 INDIANA 69

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half, and Maryland used a dominant third quarter to defeat Indiana.

Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson scored 10 points apiece for Maryland (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten Conference), which has won eight straight and is now 9-0 all-time against Indiana. Owusu had a career-high 22 points when the Terps won the first meeting 76-62.

Ali Patberg scored 16 points and had 11 assists for the Hoosiers (18-6, 8-4), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Jaelynn Penn added 13 points and Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 12 apiece.

NO. 15 KENTUCKY 66, ALABAMA 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sabrina Haines scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Chasity Patterson added 11 points and Kentucky beat Alabama.

Jaida Roper had 10 points for Kentucky (18-4, 7-3 Southeastern Conference), which scored 21 points off 17 Alabama turnovers. The Wildcats were without Rhyne Howard, averaging a team-best 23.2 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Jasmine Walker led Alabama (13-10, 3-7) with 17 points and seven rebounds.

NO. 20 IOWA 76, NEBRASKA 60

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle had a school-record 15 assists as Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss by beating Nebraska.

Doyle also scored 15 points and Amanda Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten), who have won 33 straight at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska.

Leigha Brown led the Cornhuskers (15-8, 5-7), who have lost three straight, with 20 points.