Anonymous adds Taiwan back to WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The decentralized international hacktivist group Anonymous has hacked into a World Health Organization (WHO) website and created a page that supports Taiwan, a country that has been excluded from the organization even as an observer since 2016 due to pressure from Communist China.

On Friday (Feb. 7), Reddit user hubahuba111, who has recently posted a number of Anonymous' hacks of the United Nations, uploaded a link to a hacked page with the caption "Thanks to Anonymous, Taiwan is back at WHO too!" The Anonymous Asia branch of the group has uploaded 32 pages to a WHO Listserv server.

The new pages have a black background and include symbols seen in a previous hack of a UN website, with the first page featuring the Anonymous symbol and the next page scrolling the words "TAIWAN NUMBAH WANNNN!!" continuously across the screen, in reference to a famous quote uttered by video game streamer AngryPug in 2015. The next several pages include the Taiwanese flag, Taiwan's national emblem, the Kuomintang emblem, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emblem, and the Taiwan National Anthem.

Next, is a page containing a YouTube video that plays the closing number for the Marvel Studios film "Avengers: Endgame" titled, "It's Been a Long, Long Time." Following that is a page containing a scene from "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," in which the rebel leader Lawrence sacrifices himself to blow up the wall and allow the infected people to storm the "Last City."

Below is a page that scrolls the cryptic message, "UN Have you gotten the Korean memos?" The "Korean memos" is in reference to a peace plan proposed in Shepherd Iverson’s, "Stop North Korea!: A Radical New Approach to Solving the North Korea Standoff," in which he suggests "buying out North Korea" to achieve unification of the Korean peninsula.

What follows next are 22 "jukebox" pages that contain assorted Anonymous videos. The most notable is the third video, which plays a statement by a member of the organization who is Taiwanese.

In the video, the man speaks in Mandarin with a heavy, electronically distorted voice that says, Communist China is offering a peace treaty with Taiwan under the "one country, two systems" framework. The man then states that signing such a treaty would be disastrous for Taiwan because it would be absorbed into Communist China and this would prevent the U.S. from offering military security and aid.

The man states that the communist country has broken many previous peace treaties in the past, such as in Tibet. He said that during the Cultural Revolution alone, 1.2 million Tibetans were massacred by communist forces.

When asked for comment, hubahuba111, who claims to represent Anonymous, said the group had originally planned to hack the U.N. website to "propagate Dr. Shepherd Iverson's Korean peace plan along with cyber Anakin's expanded version into the agenda." However, he said the recent spotlight placed on Taiwan's exclusion from WHO, while the Wuhan virus epidemic spirals out of control, inspired the group to start advocating for Taiwan.

When Taiwan was banished from the U.N. in 1971, it was also jettisoned from agencies that fall under the U.N., such as WHO. The SARS epidemic in 2003 illustrated the fact that Taiwan's continued exclusion from the organization was detrimental to the public health of both Taiwanese and citizens of the world.

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan was finally permitted to participate as an observer at WHO. However, when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016 and refused to acknowledge the fictitious "1992 Consensus," Beijing retaliated by forcing WHO to yet again exclude Taiwan.

The Wuhan virus outbreak, which has already surpassed SARS by most measures, has again highlighted the need for Taiwan's inclusion in the global health governing body. Unfortunately, the current leadership of the organization are in lockstep with Beijing's directives.