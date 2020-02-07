TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Thursday evening (Feb. 6) announced three more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), bringing the total to 16.

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told media on Thursday that two of the new cases were a married couple in their 50s from northern Taiwan. On Jan. 22 they transferred through Hong Kong on their way to Italy where they went sightseeing with two other family members.

On Feb. 1, they again transited through Hong Kong on their way back to Taipei. The pair developed coughs on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively. By the time they returned to Taiwan, the husband had developed a fever.

He went to a clinic that day, where he was diagnosed with a cold. After his symptoms worsened, he checked into a hospital on Feb. 4, when he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

His wife did not have a fever when she entered the country. Upon her first visit to a clinic on Feb. 3, she too was initially diagnosed with a cold.

However, after both underwent screening for Wuhan virus, both tested positive for the disease. They are now both being kept in hospital isolation wards and neither of their accompanying family members has presented symptoms.

The third case is a female in her 40s from southern Taiwan. From Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, she traveled to Macau, with three other family members.

On Feb. 1, she began suffering from a fever, chills, sore throat, runny nose, and wheezing when she walked. She went to the hospital on Feb. 1 to receive treatment, but the symptoms continued.

On Feb. 5, she was placed in a negative pressure isolation room for observation and was later confirmed to have the disease. She is continuing to undergo treatment and is listed in stable condition.