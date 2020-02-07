PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Prosecutors in Kosovo have charged an ethnic Serb of war crimes for alleged acts committed during the war in 1999.

In a statement Thursday, the Special Prosecutor’s office in Pristina said the Serb — only identified as G.S. — was charged with crimes against the civilian population.

In April 1999, G.S. was a member of the Serb paramilitary forces who along with the Serb army and police attacked the population in the villages of Sllovi and Trbovce in Lipjan commune — around 17 kilometres (10 miles) south of the capital Pristina. The individual was charged with "deporting the civilian population and also committing murders and other illegal acts.”

The defendant was arrested in July last year.

Some 10,000 people died and more than 1,600 are still missing from the 1998-1999 Kosovo war that ended after NATO intervened to stop the offensive of then-Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Belgrade has not recognized Kosovo.