Mountain-Moon Bridge at Taiwan’s Taroko Gorge set to open

Suspension bridge, a challenging construction project, is scheduled to open in second half of year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/07 10:36
The Mountain-Moon Bridge at Taroko Gorge. (Ministry of the Interior photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly finished Mountain-Moon Bridge (山月吊橋) at Taiwan’s Taroko Gorge is scheduled to open in the second half of this year, according to a news release issued by the Construction and Planning Agency on Thursday (Feb. 6).

The 196-meter long suspension bridge was a challenging construction project as it spans a deep canyon with steep side slopes, the release said, adding the project took two years and nine months to complete. Currently, a barrier-free sightseeing footpath connecting the bridge is being constructed

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said Mountain-Moon Bridge, first built in the Japanese colonial period (1895-1945), was formerly the longest suspension bridge in the Taroko Canyon. However, the bridge was demolished in 1940-41 when construction of a gold mining road damaged its foundations.

In order to divert visitors to the vast hinterland of Bulouwan, Taroko National Park decided to rebuild the suspension bridge, according to the document.

Construction of Mountain-Moon Bridge, which straddles the Liwu River and leads to Bulouwan, began in August 2016 and was completed in May 2019, the release said. It added the bridge and footpath will be open to the public in the second half of this year.


(Ministry of the Interior photos)
Taroko Gorge
Mountain-Moon Bridge

