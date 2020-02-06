10 Things to Know for Today

A young man strikes a pose showing off his muscles, framed by a pull up bar in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) A young man strikes a pose showing off his muscles, framed by a pull up bar in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas C... Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban waits for the result of a no-confidence vote in parliament in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Roman... Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban waits for the result of a no-confidence vote in parliament in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Romania's centrist government led by centrist Prime Minister Ludovic Orban lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, a development that raises the prospect of early elections. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Flowers are placed on actor Kirk Douglas' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Douglas, the muscular actor with... Flowers are placed on actor Kirk Douglas' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in "Spartacus," "Lust for Life" and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, has died at 103. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A Palestinian inspects a house after it was demolished by the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Israeli military sp... A Palestinian inspects a house after it was demolished by the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said troops were carrying out the demolition of a home belonging to a militant allegedly involved in a deadly attack. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

A plane takes off as Turkish police guard the wreckage of a plane operated by Pegasus Airlines after it skidded Wednesday off the runway at Istanbul's... A plane takes off as Turkish police guard the wreckage of a plane operated by Pegasus Airlines after it skidded Wednesday off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, in Istanbul, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Flights resumed Thursday after the airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring dozens. The Boeing 737 landed during strong winds and heavy rain and overshot the runway. It skidded about 50-60 meters (yards) before it dropped into the ditch from a height of about 30 meters (98 feet) (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A passenger stands on the balcony of the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at the Yokohama Port, near Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Health workers... A passenger stands on the balcony of the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at the Yokohama Port, near Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed ill with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday. They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Two girls with face masks ride the subway in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen to 259 and a World Healt... Two girls with face masks ride the subway in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen to 259 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Anti-Trump protestors demonstrate in the Rotunda of the the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President ... Anti-Trump protestors demonstrate in the Rotunda of the the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, following a vot... Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, following a vote in the Senate to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NOT GUILTY: SENATE ACQUITS TRUMP Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator to vote against acquittal as just the third impeachment trial in American history ends with a divided Congress, and electorate.

2. GLOBAL TOURISM TAKES MAJOR HIT The viral outbreak in China throws the travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses and keeping millions of would-be travelers at home.

3. ‘A FLOATING PRISON' That’s what one man celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary on luxury cruise now feels after initially enjoying the sights of East Asia — it's ending with him quarantined on the ship for two extra weeks.

4. IOWA RACE TIGHTENS Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied in the Democratic caucuses, with 97% of the results counted in a contest marred by technical issues and reporting delays.

5. ‘UNCERTAINTY IS NOW PERMANENT’ From France to South Korea, Britain to Israel, traditional American allies are heavily invested in what happens later this year in the U.S. election.

6. ‘TOOK A GUT PUNCH’ After a relatively poor showing in Iowa, Joe Biden says he isn't going anywhere as he tries to position himself in New Hampshire as the new "Comeback Kid.”

7. BACK ON EARTH Astronaut Christina Koch, who has spent nearly 11 months in orbit on the longest spaceflight by a woman, lands safely in Kazakhstan.

8. FISSURES SEEN IN US-IRAQI MILITARY ALLIANCE The Iraqi government is backing away from cooperation on the ground, telling its military not to seek the Americans' help in military operations against the Islamic State group.

9. ‘TO THE WORLD, HE WAS A LEGEND’ Kirk Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in "Spartacus," "Lust for Life" and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, is dead at 103.

10. WHO IS SEEKING REINSTATEMENT TO BASEBALL Career hits leader Pete Rose seeks an end to his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing.