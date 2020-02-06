MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives police said Thursday they have arrested two persons in the stabbing of two Chinese and an Australian earlier this week in an attack that may have been carried out by Islamic extremists.

Police said they were investigating the authenticity of a video circulating on social media showing a masked man claiming responsibility for Tuesday's stabbings.

They did not give other details.

The victims are reported to be stable, police said.

The Maldives is an India Ocean archipelago state known for its luxury tourist resorts.

A predominantly Sunni Muslim nation of around 400,000 people, the Maldives was known to have contributed one of the largest number of fighters per capita in Syria.