TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fleet of 800 drones will light up the sky above the Taiwan Lantern Festival’s Houli Horse Ranch Park main exhibition area, in Taichung on Saturday (Feb. 8), according to a Taichung Travel Net news release.

There will be a drone show every night during the lantern festival, according to the release. The drones will create 2D and 3D images to represent city landmarks such as the horse ranch, Houfeng Bikeway, Taichung Park Lake Pavilions, and pearl milk tea.



Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said the number of drones involved in the opening show will be record breaking.

Drone shows on the opening (Feb. 8) and closing nights (Feb. 23) will each involve 800 drones. Drone shows on the eve of opening (Feb. 7) and throughout the rest of the festival period from Feb. 9-22 will each involve 500 drones, the Tourism and Travel Bureau said — adding the Valentine’s Day show on Feb. 14 will have a romantic theme.

Lin said the shows will go ahead weather permitting, but may face delays or cancellations if there is strong rain or winds. For details refer to the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival website.



(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)