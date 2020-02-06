Belize is taking part in the Taiwan Lantern Festival. (CATO photo) Belize is taking part in the Taiwan Lantern Festival. (CATO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Belize is launching two themed lanterns at the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung and Taipei Lantern Festival, which begin on Saturday (Feb. 8).

According to the Central America Trade Office (CATO), Belize will feature two kinds of lanterns. One pictures the renowned Belizean attraction, the “Great Blue Hole” (a giant marine sinkhole off the coast) and the other is inspired by Mayan culture.

They can be seen at the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung and Taipei Lantern Festival. This is the first time that Belize has been invited to exhibit at the Taiwan Lantern Festival, the office added.



Belizean lanterns will be showcased at the Taipei Lantern Festival. (CATO photo)

The “Great Blue Hole” lantern vividly depicts the sink hole and adds a variety of marine animals, CATO said. It further pointed out the work supports sustainable ecology.

As for the Mayan culture artwork, the “Mask Temple” is a signature architectural element of the Lamanai site, and locals wear animal masks to celebrate the traditional Deer Dance Festival. “The light symbolizes the solid connection between the people and the land,” said CATO.

The lantern festivals start Feb. 8. For more information, visit Taiwan Lantern Festival and Taipei Lantern Festival.