Malaysia to evacuate civil servants from Taiwan due to coronavirus

Malaysian diplomats and families to withdraw from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/06 11:56
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (KLN) announced Wednesday (Feb. 5) that it will bring home all civil servants from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.

In a statement, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he hopes to retrieve diplomatic workers from government agencies in Taiwan and China to protect them from contracting the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). He added the officers, along with their wives and dependents, would return on commercial flights as soon as next week, reported CNA.

Abdullah pointed out the number of government agency officers in Taiwan and China stood at 86, with 212 dependents. He stressed that only essential staff will stay and that "couples and children" will be prioritized for the evacuation, reported ETtoday.

Despite not having decided on the final passenger list, Abdullah said that all civil servants will go through a screening process before boarding the charter planes and be quarantined for 14 days upon landing in Malaysia. He further explained the affected offices will still provide the majority of services, so citizens of Taiwan and China should not be too concerned.
