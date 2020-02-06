Taipei 101 displays thank you messages to nation's medical workers. (Taipei 101 photo) Taipei 101 displays thank you messages to nation's medical workers. (Taipei 101 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The landmark Taipei 101 lit up with messages on Wednesday evening (Feb. 5) to express gratitude to medical staff working to protect the nation from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

As the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate around the world, Taiwan has so far been somewhat successful in containing the deadly virus. Taiwan currently has 11 confirmed coronavirus patients, compared to neighboring China's 28,018 and Japan's 45.

On Wednesday evening, Taipei 101 displayed heartwarming messages to the heroes that are safeguarding the health and safety of Taiwanese, including Taiwan's Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and medical personnel around the country. The giant messages read: “Thank you to the medical staff and epidemic prevention workers that have protected us. Thank you for your love and generosity. Please do not forget to take care of yourself. Go Taiwan!”

Taipei 101 said the messages will run again from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday evening (Feb. 6). Many Taiwanese have also left encouraging comments on the Taipei 101 Facebook page, showing their gratitude and respect, reported CNA.



Taipei 101 shows tribute to medical staff. (Taipei 101 photo)