Disinfection equipment is carried by a worker as precautionary measures against the spreading of novel coronavirus, at Budapest Liszt Ferenc Internati... Disinfection equipment is carried by a worker as precautionary measures against the spreading of novel coronavirus, at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. So far almost 900 passenger arriving directly from China have been examined at the airport. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 28,200 people globally.

The latest figures as of Thursday in Beijing:

— China: 563 deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 21 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. A death also occurred in the Philippines.

— Japan: 45

— Singapore: 28

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 18

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 12

— United States: 11

— Taiwan: 11

— Malaysia: 10

— Vietnam: 10

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1