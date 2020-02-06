  1. Home
China new virus deaths rise to 563

By Associated Press
2020/02/06
A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A Hong Kong officia...
A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in San Diego. One...

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported new deaths by a viral outbreak have risen by 73 in the past 24 hours to 563.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.

The little-understood new coronavirus has spread fear around the world, along with the shunning of any suspected to have a link to the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has revived fears of the deadly 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS that killed almost 800 people.