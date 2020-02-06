China new virus deaths rise to 563

A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in San Diego. One... A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in San Diego. One of two jets carrying Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed Wednesday morning at Miramar after first landing at an Air Force base in Northern California. The passengers are scheduled to be quarantined at the Southern California military base, officials said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A Hong Kong officia... A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A Hong Kong official says more than 3,600 people on board the cruise ship that was turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until they are checked for a new virus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported new deaths by a viral outbreak have risen by 73 in the past 24 hours to 563.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.

The little-understood new coronavirus has spread fear around the world, along with the shunning of any suspected to have a link to the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has revived fears of the deadly 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS that killed almost 800 people.