Lazio's Manuel Lazzari, center, and Verona's Darko Lazovic battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Hellas Verona... Lazio's Manuel Lazzari, center, and Verona's Darko Lazovic battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile, right, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Wednes... Lazio's Ciro Immobile, right, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, and Verona's Marash Kumbulla battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Hell... Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, and Verona's Marash Kumbulla battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Hellas Verona on Wednesday, wasting a chance to move into second place in Serie A.

The game had been postponed from December when Lazio was busy with the Europa League and the Italian Super Cup.

While Lazio extended its unbeaten run to 17 matches, the Roman team remained one point behind second-place Inter Milan and four points behind eight-time defending champion Juventus.

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto hit the post once in each half.

Promoted Verona, which extended its unbeaten run to seven games, is ninth.

